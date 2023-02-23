Thursday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (8-18) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-13) squaring off at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Owls are coming off of an 85-77 loss to Middle Tennessee in their last outing on Thursday.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 69, Florida Atlantic 63

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Owls beat the UTSA Roadrunners at home on January 19 by a score of 81-66.

The Roadrunners have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (eight).

Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on December 29

70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 209) on December 13

76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 209) on January 11

80-75 at home over UAB (No. 211) on February 2

67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 216) on December 2

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights