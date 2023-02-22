Wednesday's game features the South Florida Bulls (24-5) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-10) squaring off at Yuengling Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-56 victory for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulls claimed a 70-62 win over SMU.

South Florida vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

South Florida vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 74, Tulsa 56

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls registered their signature win of the season on December 2, when they took down the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-65.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Florida is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

The Bulls have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 25) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 44) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 58) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 58) on January 11

58-56 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on January 18

South Florida Performance Insights