South Florida vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the South Florida Bulls (24-5) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-10) squaring off at Yuengling Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-56 victory for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bulls claimed a 70-62 win over SMU.
South Florida vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Florida vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 74, Tulsa 56
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls registered their signature win of the season on December 2, when they took down the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-65.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, South Florida is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- The Bulls have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 25) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 44) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 58) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 58) on January 11
- 58-56 on the road over Houston (No. 76) on January 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a +347 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 70.4 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball and are giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.
- South Florida's points-per-game average in AAC contests (70.4 per game) is the same as its season average.
- The Bulls are posting 74.0 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 68.3 points per contest.
- South Florida surrenders 54.9 points per game at home this season, compared to 58.9 when playing on the road.
- The Bulls' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 71.2 points per contest compared to the 70.4 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.