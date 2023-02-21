Tuesday's contest features the Temple Owls (10-15) and the UCF Knights (11-13) clashing at Addition Financial Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for Temple according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Knights lost their last game 63-57 against East Carolina on Saturday.

UCF vs. Temple Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

UCF vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 64, UCF 62

UCF Schedule Analysis

The Knights' best win this season came in a 59-56 victory over the Wichita State Shockers on January 15.

UCF has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 200) on December 1

60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 209) on February 8

67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 216) on December 20

79-74 at home over Samford (No. 233) on November 26

67-41 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on November 27

UCF Performance Insights