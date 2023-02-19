How to Watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) will aim to stop a seven-game road skid when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (21-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets' 61.5 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 67.1 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- Georgia Tech is 13-11 when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.
- The 82.4 points per game the Seminoles record are 21.2 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (61.2).
- Florida State is 21-6 when scoring more than 61.2 points.
- Florida State's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.
- The Seminoles shoot 42% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 86-82
|Watsco Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 84-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|Syracuse
|W 78-65
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
