Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (21-7) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) matching up at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 76-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Seminoles earned a 78-65 victory against Syracuse.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 76, Georgia Tech 61
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- On January 29, the Seminoles picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-57 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Seminoles have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida State is 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 24) on January 12
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on December 29
- 76-75 over Purdue (No. 40) on November 25
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 21
- 78-65 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game (scoring 82.4 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 67.1 per outing to rank 251st in college basketball) and have a +429 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Florida State averages fewer points per contest (77.9) than its overall average (82.4).
- The Seminoles are averaging 86.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.5 points per contest.
- Florida State cedes 59.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 74.5 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Seminoles have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 73.6 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 82.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.