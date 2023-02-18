Saturday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Lady Pirates (18-8) squaring off against the UCF Knights (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-55 victory as our model heavily favors East Carolina.

The Knights dropped their most recent game 73-44 against South Florida on Wednesday.

UCF vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

UCF vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

  • Prediction: East Carolina 66, UCF 55

UCF Schedule Analysis

  • When the Knights defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 130 in our computer rankings, on January 15 by a score of 59-56, it was their signature win of the season so far.
  • UCF has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Pirates are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 198) on December 1
  • 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 207) on February 8
  • 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 219) on December 20
  • 79-74 at home over Samford (No. 226) on November 26
  • 62-60 on the road over Campbell (No. 267) on November 15

UCF Performance Insights

  • The Knights have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 61 points per game, 258th in college basketball, while allowing 63.6 per contest, 156th in college basketball) and have a -58 scoring differential.
  • In AAC games, UCF has averaged 7.4 fewer points (53.6) than overall (61) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Knights average 66 points per game. On the road, they score 53.3.
  • In 2022-23 UCF is conceding 12.2 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (71).
  • The Knights are scoring 53.9 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 7.1 fewer points than their average for the season (61).

