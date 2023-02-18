UCF vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Lady Pirates (18-8) squaring off against the UCF Knights (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-55 victory as our model heavily favors East Carolina.
The Knights dropped their most recent game 73-44 against South Florida on Wednesday.
UCF vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
UCF vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Carolina 66, UCF 55
UCF Schedule Analysis
- When the Knights defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 130 in our computer rankings, on January 15 by a score of 59-56, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- UCF has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Pirates are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
UCF 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 198) on December 1
- 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 207) on February 8
- 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 219) on December 20
- 79-74 at home over Samford (No. 226) on November 26
- 62-60 on the road over Campbell (No. 267) on November 15
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 61 points per game, 258th in college basketball, while allowing 63.6 per contest, 156th in college basketball) and have a -58 scoring differential.
- In AAC games, UCF has averaged 7.4 fewer points (53.6) than overall (61) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Knights average 66 points per game. On the road, they score 53.3.
- In 2022-23 UCF is conceding 12.2 fewer points per game at home (58.8) than away (71).
- The Knights are scoring 53.9 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 7.1 fewer points than their average for the season (61).
