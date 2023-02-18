Saturday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Lady Pirates (18-8) squaring off against the UCF Knights (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-55 victory as our model heavily favors East Carolina.

The Knights dropped their most recent game 73-44 against South Florida on Wednesday.

UCF vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

UCF vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 66, UCF 55

UCF Schedule Analysis

When the Knights defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked No. 130 in our computer rankings, on January 15 by a score of 59-56, it was their signature win of the season so far.

UCF has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Pirates are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 198) on December 1

60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 207) on February 8

67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 219) on December 20

79-74 at home over Samford (No. 226) on November 26

62-60 on the road over Campbell (No. 267) on November 15

UCF Performance Insights