Saturday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) against the South Florida Bulls (11-15, 4-9 AAC) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of Tulane. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 18.

There is no line set for the game.

South Florida vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Florida vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 77, South Florida 75

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Tulane

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-2.5)

Tulane (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

South Florida has put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season, while Tulane is 11-10-0. The Bulls have hit the over in 18 games, while Green Wave games have gone over 14 times. In the last 10 contests, South Florida has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Tulane has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls score 73.3 points per game (144th in college basketball) and give up 72.3 (252nd in college basketball) for a +26 scoring differential overall.

South Florida wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It is recording 33 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9 per contest.

South Florida connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Bulls' 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 210th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 192nd in college basketball.

South Florida has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (267th in college basketball action) while forcing 13 (114th in college basketball).

