The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-12, 6-9 ASUN) and the Stetson Hatters (15-11, 10-5 ASUN) hit the court at Alico Arena on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

FGCU vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

FGCU Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 11 of FGCU's 20 games with a set total.

So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread.

Stetson sports a 13-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 10-15-0 mark from FGCU.

FGCU vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total FGCU 71 146.9 68.9 141.4 140.8 Stetson 75.9 146.9 72.5 141.4 139.3

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

FGCU has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 games.

The Eagles have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.

The Eagles are 4-11-0 ATS in conference play this season.

The Eagles average just 1.5 fewer points per game (71) than the Hatters give up (72.5).

FGCU has a 5-6 record against the spread and an 8-5 record overall when putting up more than 72.5 points.

FGCU vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) FGCU 10-15-0 11-14-0 Stetson 13-7-0 14-6-0

FGCU vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits

FGCU Stetson 7-3 Home Record 8-1 6-9 Away Record 6-9 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-1-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-2-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

