Thursday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (11-15) and the Austin Peay Governors (15-8) at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 63-59 based on our computer prediction, with Stetson taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 16.

The Hatters are coming off of a 67-57 loss to FGCU in their most recent game on Saturday.

Stetson vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Stetson vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 63, Austin Peay 59

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters beat the No. 176-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Albany Great Danes, 61-40, on November 27, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins

65-51 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on February 2

70-47 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 2

57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 240) on February 4

77-61 at home over Furman (No. 243) on November 19

67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Stetson Performance Insights