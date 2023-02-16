The Florida Gators (14-11) travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators' 69.5 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 49 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • Florida is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.
  • Florida is 14-10 when it scores more than 49 points.
  • The Gamecocks score 14.9 more points per game (82.5) than the Gators give up (67.6).
  • South Carolina has a 22-0 record when scoring more than 67.6 points.
  • South Carolina's record is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 47.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Gators concede defensively.
  • The Gators make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Ole Miss L 68-42 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/9/2023 Mississippi State L 73-56 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/12/2023 @ Georgia L 81-55 Stegeman Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
2/19/2023 LSU - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/23/2023 Alabama - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.