How to Watch the Florida State vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida State Seminoles (20-7) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Syracuse Orange (16-10) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Florida State vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Orange score an average of 74.1 points per game, seven more points than the 67.1 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- Syracuse is 16-8 when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.
- When it scores more than 67.1 points, Syracuse is 13-3.
- The Seminoles put up 82.6 points per game, 15 more points than the 67.6 the Orange allow.
- When Florida State puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 20-6.
- Florida State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.1 points.
- The Seminoles shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Orange concede defensively.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 72-44
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 86-82
|Watsco Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 84-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
