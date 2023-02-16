FGCU vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (24-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (17-8) facing off at Alico Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-50 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Eagles came out on top in their most recent outing 67-57 against Stetson on Saturday.
FGCU vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
FGCU vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 81, Lipscomb 50
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- When the Eagles beat the Kentucky Wildcats, the No. 34 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-63 on December 18, it was their season's best win.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, FGCU is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
- The Eagles have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 81) on January 2
- 81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on November 7
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 96) on November 20
- 91-81 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on December 21
- 64-57 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 29
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game with a +591 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 57.3 per outing (34th in college basketball).
- FGCU is tallying 83.5 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.3 more points per game than its overall average (79.2).
- The Eagles are averaging 80 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are faring better offensively, averaging 80.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, FGCU is allowing 52.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 58.5.
- The Eagles have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 85.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.1 points more than the 79.2 they've scored this year.
