Thursday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (24-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (17-8) facing off at Alico Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-50 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Eagles came out on top in their most recent outing 67-57 against Stetson on Saturday.

FGCU vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

FGCU vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

  • Prediction: FGCU 81, Lipscomb 50

FGCU Schedule Analysis

  • When the Eagles beat the Kentucky Wildcats, the No. 34 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-63 on December 18, it was their season's best win.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, FGCU is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
  • The Eagles have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 81) on January 2
  • 81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on November 7
  • 68-60 over San Diego (No. 96) on November 20
  • 91-81 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on December 21
  • 64-57 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

FGCU Performance Insights

  • The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game with a +591 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 57.3 per outing (34th in college basketball).
  • FGCU is tallying 83.5 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.3 more points per game than its overall average (79.2).
  • The Eagles are averaging 80 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are faring better offensively, averaging 80.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, FGCU is allowing 52.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 58.5.
  • The Eagles have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 85.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.1 points more than the 79.2 they've scored this year.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.