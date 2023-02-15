Wednesday's contest between the UCF Knights (11-11) and South Florida Bulls (22-5) matching up at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 61-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCF, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their last game on Saturday, the Knights suffered a 50-48 loss to Memphis.

UCF vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 61, South Florida 51

UCF Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Knights beat the Wichita State Shockers 59-56 on January 15.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UCF is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 141) on December 20

64-46 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 21

62-60 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on November 15

60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on February 8

79-74 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 26

UCF Performance Insights