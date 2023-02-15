UCF vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the UCF Knights (11-11) and South Florida Bulls (22-5) matching up at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 61-51 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UCF, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their last game on Saturday, the Knights suffered a 50-48 loss to Memphis.
UCF vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UCF vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 61, South Florida 51
UCF Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Knights beat the Wichita State Shockers 59-56 on January 15.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UCF is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
UCF 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 141) on December 20
- 64-46 at home over Elon (No. 170) on December 21
- 62-60 on the road over Campbell (No. 203) on November 15
- 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on February 8
- 79-74 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights' -29 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.8 points per game (246th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (149th in college basketball).
- UCF is tallying 54.6 points per game this year in conference action, which is 7.2 fewer points per game than its season average (61.8).
- The Knights average 67.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 53.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 14.4 points per contest.
- UCF is allowing 57.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (71.0).
- The Knights have been putting up 54.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 61.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.