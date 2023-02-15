Wednesday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (11-11) against the South Florida Bulls (22-5) at Addition Financial Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 61-51 in favor of UCF, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Bulls' last contest on Sunday ended in a 71-69 loss to Houston.

South Florida vs. UCF Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Florida vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 61, South Florida 51

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' best win of the season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 20 Texas Longhorns on December 2.

The Bulls have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

83-51 at home over UCF (No. 9) on January 22

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 21

63-50 over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on November 25

66-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 14

69-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on December 30

South Florida Performance Insights