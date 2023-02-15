How to Watch South Florida vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Florida Bulls (10-15, 3-9 AAC) travel to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-19, 1-12 AAC) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
South Florida vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- South Florida has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Hurricane sit at 242nd.
- The Bulls' 72.4 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 77.8 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- When South Florida allows fewer than 67 points, it is 5-2.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison
- South Florida averages 71.5 points per game at home, and 74.5 away.
- At home, the Bulls give up 69.4 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.4.
- Beyond the arc, South Florida makes more triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a higher percentage away (36.2%) than at home (32.7%).
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|East Carolina
|W 71-63
|Yuengling Center
|2/8/2023
|Memphis
|L 99-81
|Yuengling Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 84-65
|Fifth Third Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|2/18/2023
|Tulane
|-
|Yuengling Center
|2/22/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
