Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (32-26) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 113 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)
- The Nets (30-27-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 16.4% more often than the Heat (21-34-3) this season.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 26.8% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (66.7%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents are more successful (45.6% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (43.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 27-15, while the Nets are 9-13 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is putting up just 108.4 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 108.2 points per game.
- This season, the Heat rank 23rd in the league in assists, delivering 23.5 per game.
- The Heat rank 18th in the NBA by sinking 11.7 treys per game, but they sport a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- So far this year, Miami has taken 59.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.4% from beyond the arc (29.9% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.