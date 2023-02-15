The Miami Heat (32-26) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (33-24) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSUN

YES and BSSUN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Heat vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)

The Nets (30-27-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.2% of the time, 16.4% more often than the Heat (21-34-3) this season.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 26.8% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (66.7%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents are more successful (45.6% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (43.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 27-15, while the Nets are 9-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is putting up just 108.4 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 108.2 points per game.

This season, the Heat rank 23rd in the league in assists, delivering 23.5 per game.

The Heat rank 18th in the NBA by sinking 11.7 treys per game, but they sport a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks third-worst in the league.

So far this year, Miami has taken 59.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.4% from beyond the arc (29.9% of the team's baskets).

