The Orlando Magic (24-34) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (27-31) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Magic vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and SportsNet

BSFL and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Magic 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 6.5)

Magic (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Raptors have covered the spread less often than the Magic this season, tallying an ATS record of 27-30-1, compared to the 33-23-2 mark of the Magic.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Orlando is 20-10-2 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Orlando and its opponents have gone over the point total 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58). That's less often than Toronto and its opponents have (31 out of 58).

The Raptors have a .545 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-15) this season, higher than the .408 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (20-29).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando is the third-worst team in the league in points scored (110.9 per game) and 16th in points allowed (113.5).

This season the Magic are fifth-worst in the league in assists at 22.7 per game.

The Magic are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Orlando attempts 64% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.4% of Orlando's baskets are 2-pointers, and 26.6% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.