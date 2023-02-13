The Miami Heat (32-25) are favored (-1) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (39-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and ALT.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and ALT

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1)

Nuggets (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



The Nuggets (30-25-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.8% of the time, 15.8% more often than the Heat (21-33-3) this season.

Miami (13-26-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (31%) than Denver (7-5-1) does as a 1+-point underdog (53.8%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (42.1% of the time) than Denver (47.4%).

The Heat have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .462 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-7).

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 108.4 points per game, it has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by allowing 108.1 points per game.

The Heat are averaging 23.5 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are sinking 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in league).

Of the shots taken by Miami in 2022-23, 59.6% of them have been two-pointers (70.1% of the team's made baskets) and 40.4% have been threes (29.9%).

