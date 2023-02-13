The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-16, 5-7 SWAC) host the Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 7-5 SWAC) at Moore Gymnasium on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YouTube. There is no line set for the game.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bethune-Cookman Betting Records & Stats

A total of 11 of Bethune-Cookman's 21 games with a set total have hit the over (52.4%).

The Wildcats' ATS record is 13-7-0 this season.

Bethune-Cookman's .650 ATS win percentage (13-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than Jackson State's .476 mark (10-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bethune-Cookman 68.2 135.5 75.2 151.3 140.4 Jackson State 67.3 135.5 76.1 151.3 140.5

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

Bethune-Cookman has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Wildcats' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Wildcats have won 10 games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Wildcats average 7.9 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers give up (76.1).

Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bethune-Cookman 13-7-0 11-9-0 Jackson State 10-11-0 8-13-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Home/Away Splits

Bethune-Cookman Jackson State 6-3 Home Record 5-1 2-12 Away Record 3-14 5-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

