Sunday's game between the South Florida Bulls (22-4) and Houston Cougars (9-13) matching up at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Bulls are coming off of a 65-63 victory over SMU in their last game on Saturday.

South Florida vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Florida vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 64, Houston 56

South Florida Schedule Analysis

On December 2, the Bulls registered their signature win of the season, a 70-65 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who are a top 50 team (No. 6), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

South Florida has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

The Bulls have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

83-51 at home over UCF (No. 9) on January 22

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 21

63-50 over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on November 25

66-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 14

69-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on December 30

South Florida Performance Insights