South Florida vs. Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Sunday's game between the South Florida Bulls (22-4) and Houston Cougars (9-13) matching up at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Bulls are coming off of a 65-63 victory over SMU in their last game on Saturday.
South Florida vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Florida vs. Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 64, Houston 56
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- On December 2, the Bulls registered their signature win of the season, a 70-65 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who are a top 50 team (No. 6), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
- South Florida has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.
- The Bulls have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-51 at home over UCF (No. 9) on January 22
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 21
- 63-50 over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on November 25
- 66-53 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 14
- 69-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on December 30
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a +312 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 70.4 points per game to rank 87th in college basketball and are giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 49th in college basketball.
- South Florida's offense has been worse in AAC contests this season, posting 70.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.4 PPG.
- Offensively the Bulls have played better in home games this season, posting 74.8 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, South Florida is ceding 52.9 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 60.6.
- The Bulls' offense has been incredibly consistent as of late, averaging the same 70.4 points per game in their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.
