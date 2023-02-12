Sunday's game features the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-8) and the Duke Blue Devils (21-3) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Miami (FL) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Hurricanes came out on top in their most recent matchup 86-82 against Florida State on Thursday.

Miami (FL) vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 62, Duke 61

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

On January 8, the Hurricanes captured their signature win of the season, a 77-66 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hurricanes are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 5

64-58 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 5

69-60 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 12

86-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 26

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 9

Miami (FL) Performance Insights