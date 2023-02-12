The Virginia Tech Hokies (19-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (20-6) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles put up an average of 83 points per game, 25 more points than the 58 the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • Florida State is 16-1 when allowing fewer than 74 points.
  • When it scores more than 58 points, Florida State is 20-5.
  • The Hokies put up 7.5 more points per game (74) than the Seminoles give up (66.5).
  • Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
  • Virginia Tech has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83 points.
  • The Hokies shoot 45% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Seminoles concede defensively.
  • The Seminoles' 40.9 shooting percentage from the field is two higher than the Hokies have given up.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Duke W 70-57 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/2/2023 Wake Forest W 72-44 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/9/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 86-82 Watsco Center
2/12/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
2/16/2023 Syracuse - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Georgia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.