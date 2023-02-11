Stetson vs. North Florida Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - February 11
Saturday's game between the Stetson Hatters (14-10, 9-4 ASUN) and North Florida Ospreys (10-15, 5-8 ASUN) going head to head at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Stetson, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The matchup has no set line.
Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: UNF Arena
Stetson vs. North Florida Score Prediction
Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. North Florida
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-2.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 148.8
North Florida has a 10-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Stetson, who is 12-6-0 ATS. The Ospreys have gone over the point total in 11 games, while Hatters games have gone over 12 times. North Florida is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games, while Stetson has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters have compiled a 12-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Stetson ranks 260th in the country at 30.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.5 its opponents average.
- Stetson knocks down 10.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball) at a 39.3% rate (fifth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make, at a 33.7% rate.
- Stetson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hatters commit 10.3 per game (29th in college basketball) and force 10.3 (330th in college basketball).
