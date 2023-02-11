Stetson vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (23-3) and Stetson Hatters (11-14) going head to head at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 69-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
On Wednesday when these two teams last met, the Eagles bested the Hatters 100-58.
Stetson vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
Stetson vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 69, Stetson 58
Stetson Schedule Analysis
- The Hatters' signature win this season came in a 61-40 victory against the Albany Great Danes on November 27.
Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-51 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on February 2
- 70-47 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 2
- 57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 240) on February 4
- 77-61 at home over Furman (No. 243) on November 19
- 67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 11
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 60.9 points per game (261st in college basketball) and giving up 60.8 (86th in college basketball).
- Stetson is averaging 60.3 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 0.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (60.9).
- The Hatters are scoring 64.3 points per game this year at home, which is 5.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.1).
- Stetson is allowing 53.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 17.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (71.1).
- On offense, the Hatters have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 58.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 60.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
