Saturday's game at Watsco Center has the Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 10-4 ACC) going head to head against the Louisville Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 83-60 win as our model heavily favors Miami.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Miami vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Miami vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 83, Louisville 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (-22.9)

Miami (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Miami is 11-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Louisville's 6-14-0 ATS record. A total of eight out of the Hurricanes' games this season have gone over the point total, and nine of the Cardinals' games have gone over. Miami has a 6-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 games. Louisville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game with a +206 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (35th in college basketball) and give up 69.8 per outing (191st in college basketball).

The 32 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 166th in college basketball, and are 2.2 more than the 29.8 its opponents collect per contest.

Miami makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 36.1% from deep while its opponents hit 32.4% from long range.

The Hurricanes' 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 89.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 148th in college basketball.

Miami has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.1 per game (80th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (149th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.