Top Jacksonville Players to Watch vs. FGCU - February 11
When the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 5-8 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-11, 5-8 ASUN) square off at Swisher Gymnasium on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, Jordan Davis will be a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.
How to Watch Jacksonville vs. FGCU
- Game Day: Saturday, February 11
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Arena: Swisher Gymnasium
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville's Last Game
In its previous game, Jacksonville fell to the Stetson on Thursday, 70-67. Its high scorer was Davis with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Davis
|20
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Kevion Nolan
|18
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Gyasi Powell
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
Jacksonville Players to Watch
Davis is putting up 10.2 points, 2.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
Gyasi Powell averages 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Osayi Osifo averages a team-best 5.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 54.1% from the floor.
Mike Marsh posts 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevion Nolan
|12.1
|3.4
|4.3
|0.8
|0.5
|1.7
|Jordan Davis
|10.5
|4.5
|1.3
|1.4
|0.3
|0.8
|Osayi Osifo
|10.3
|6.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|Gyasi Powell
|9.9
|3.7
|1.9
|0.5
|0.1
|1.5
|Mike Marsh
|9.5
|4.7
|0.6
|0.5
|0.2
|0
