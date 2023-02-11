When the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 5-8 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-11, 5-8 ASUN) square off at Swisher Gymnasium on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, Jordan Davis will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. FGCU

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Swisher Gymnasium

Swisher Gymnasium Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Jacksonville's Last Game

In its previous game, Jacksonville fell to the Stetson on Thursday, 70-67. Its high scorer was Davis with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Davis 20 5 3 2 0 3 Kevion Nolan 18 1 1 2 0 2 Gyasi Powell 8 4 1 0 0 2

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Davis is putting up 10.2 points, 2.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Gyasi Powell averages 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Osayi Osifo averages a team-best 5.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 54.1% from the floor.

Mike Marsh posts 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)