When the Florida Atlantic Owls (23-2, 13-1 C-USA) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-11, 6-7 C-USA) square off at FAU Arena on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, Johnell Davis and Cobe Williams will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: FAU Arena

FAU Arena Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

Florida Atlantic won its previous game versus Rice, 90-81, on Thursday. Vladislav Goldin was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Vladislav Goldin 19 9 0 0 0 0 Alijah Martin 16 7 1 1 0 2 Johnell Davis 16 8 2 0 0 1

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis paces his team in both points (13.2) and assists (1.3) per game, and also posts 5.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Goldin averages a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game. In addition, he's putting up 10.6 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 65% from the floor.

Alijah Martin puts up 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nicholas Boyd posts a team-leading 2.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 42.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Forrest averages 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)