Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (15-8) and the Florida State Seminoles (20-5) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 65-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Hurricanes earned a 64-58 victory over Georgia Tech.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 65, Florida State 58
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Hurricanes picked up their signature win of the season on January 5 by registering a 62-58 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 41st-most losses.
- Miami (FL) has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 22) on January 8
- 64-58 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 5
- 69-60 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 12
- 86-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 26
- 55-43 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on January 15
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes' +238 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.7 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per outing (125th in college basketball).
- Miami (FL) is scoring 68.1 points per game this season in conference action, which is 4.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (72.7).
- At home, the Hurricanes are averaging 4.9 more points per game (74.4) than they are on the road (69.5).
- In 2022-23, Miami (FL) is allowing 58.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 69.3.
- The Hurricanes have been racking up 66.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 72.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
