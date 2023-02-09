How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Stetson Hatters (13-10, 8-4 ASUN) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-11, 5-7 ASUN) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- This season, the Dolphins have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.
- Jacksonville is 10-3 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Hatters are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dolphins sit at 241st.
- The 64.7 points per game the Dolphins score are 7.2 fewer points than the Hatters allow (71.9).
- When Jacksonville totals more than 71.9 points, it is 7-0.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Jacksonville has played better when playing at home this season, posting 69.7 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game when playing on the road.
- The Dolphins are surrendering 55.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (67.7).
- Jacksonville is sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 3.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.6 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 74-64
|Farris Center
|2/2/2023
|North Florida
|L 76-63
|Swisher Gymnasium
|2/4/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 65-58
|UNF Arena
|2/9/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|2/11/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|2/16/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|Winfield Dunn Center
