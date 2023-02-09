Thursday's game between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (15-8) and the Florida State Seminoles (20-5) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 65-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Seminoles earned a 72-44 victory over Wake Forest.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 65, Florida State 58

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' best win of the season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 3), according to our computer rankings. The Seminoles captured the 91-72 home win on January 12.

The Seminoles have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).

Florida State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 8) on December 29

99-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 1

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 21

92-77 at home over Florida (No. 49) on November 16

70-57 at home over Duke (No. 69) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida State Performance Insights