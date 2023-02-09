Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (15-8) and the Florida State Seminoles (20-5) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 65-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Seminoles earned a 72-44 victory over Wake Forest.
Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 65, Florida State 58
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- The Seminoles' best win of the season came against the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 3), according to our computer rankings. The Seminoles captured the 91-72 home win on January 12.
- The Seminoles have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).
- Florida State has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 8) on December 29
- 99-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 1
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 21
- 92-77 at home over Florida (No. 49) on November 16
- 70-57 at home over Duke (No. 69) on January 29
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles' +434 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.1 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing (227th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Florida State has averaged 78.3 points per game in ACC play, and 83.1 overall.
- At home the Seminoles are scoring 87.4 points per game, 9.5 more than they are averaging on the road (77.9).
- Florida State is allowing fewer points at home (59.4 per game) than away (71.9).
- Over their past 10 games, the Seminoles are scoring 76.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 83.1.
