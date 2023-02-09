Thursday's game between the Florida Gators (14-9) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Florida squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Gators lost their last outing 68-42 against Ole Miss on Sunday.

Florida vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Florida vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 71, Mississippi State 64

Florida Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on December 4, the Gators took down the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40) in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-65.

The Gators have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 26th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Florida is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 11

55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 1

61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on February 2

73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 22

77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26

Florida Performance Insights