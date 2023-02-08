Wednesday's game that pits the Memphis Tigers (17-6, 7-3 AAC) against the South Florida Bulls (10-13, 3-7 AAC) at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the spread (5.5) against South Florida. The two sides are projected to go under the 152.5 total.

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

South Florida vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 77, South Florida 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (-5.5)



Memphis (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Memphis has a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Florida, who is 12-8-0 ATS. A total of 11 out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Bulls' games have gone over. The teams average 152.5 points per game, equal to this matchup's over/under. Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while South Florida has gone 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls have compiled a 12-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Florida wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It pulls down 33.1 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.6.

South Florida hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

South Florida has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (108th in college basketball).

