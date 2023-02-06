Monday's game features the Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) matching up at Watsco Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for Miami according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 6.

According to our computer prediction, Duke is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 146.5 over/under.

Miami vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Line: Miami -3.5

Miami -3.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -165, Duke +140

Miami vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 72, Duke 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Duke

Pick ATS: Duke (+3.5)



Duke (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Miami has compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Duke is 9-13-0. The Hurricanes are 8-11-0 and the Blue Devils are 8-14-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 150.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total. Miami is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Duke has gone 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +184 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball and are giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 205th in college basketball.

Miami wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is collecting 32.1 rebounds per game (165th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.9 per contest.

Miami hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Hurricanes record 100.6 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball).

Miami has won the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (79th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (175th in college basketball).

