Oddsmakers have assigned the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) the 20th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

The Hurricanes play the Drake Bulldogs, beginning at 7:25 PM ET on Friday, March 17 in the First Round. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 146.5.

Miami NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +5000 20th Bet $100 to win $5000 Pre-Tournament +5000 20th Bet $100 to win $5000 Pre-New Year +8000 27th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +8000 28th Bet $100 to win $8000

Miami Team Stats

Miami averages 79.4 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per outing (240th in college basketball). It has a +233 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Miami has a 19-3 record in games it was listed as favorites, while finishing 4-4 when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Hurricanes are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by two possessions or less (1-0).

Miami has tallied three wins when favored by three or fewer points (3-1), and it has sported a 16-2 record in tilts when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Miami Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 5-5 | Q2 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 6-1 | Q4 Record: 8-1

5-5 | 6-0 | 6-1 | 8-1 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Miami is 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Miami has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Miami Players

The Hurricanes points and assists leader is Isaiah Wong. He averages 16.2 points per game and contributes 3.4 assists.

Norchad Omier paces Miami with 9.7 rebounds per game.

Nijel Pack is the top three-point shooter for the Hurricanes, knocking down 2.4 per contest.

Miami's steals leader is Wong, who collects 1.4 per game. Omier leads the team averaging 1.3 blocks a contest.

