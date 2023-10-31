Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade & Fireworks Spectacular!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Mall at University Town Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Mall at University Town Center, visit https://mallatutc.com.

Join us for our 7th annual Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade! Saturday, November 11th | 6:00 – 10:00 PM

The 2023 holiday season will kick-off in grand style with the return of the most anticipated event of the year, Santa’s Grand Arrival, on Saturday, November 11th. Between 6 -10 pm, we will be closing down Cattleman Road in front of The Mall at UTC for a holiday parade like no other!

The event will begin with a Veteran’s day observance ceremony, followed by a festive parade up and down Cattleman Rd. (think Macy’s Day style!), and ending with a special tree-lighting performance by “King of the High Wire” Nik Wallenda, the lighting of the UTC districts and a spectacular fireworks show. An after-party featuring a surprise concert, food, entertainment and more will round out the evening!

We are working diligently with the county to ensure a safe, and efficient, event for all. The parade route will go north on Cattleman Road from the Desoto Road roundabout up to the traffic light on University. Cattleman Road will be closed on November 11th between 4 -10 pm.

While access into and out of the mall will not be affected, please be prepared for traffic delays entering and exiting the center during these times. We look forward to a festive kick-off to the 2023 holiday season!

Learn more at mallatutc.com.