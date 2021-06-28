A/C Parts Shortage Could Leave You In A Hot Mess This Summer

Sponsored - As COVID-19 restrictions have wound down throughout the state of Florida, lasting effects can be seen when it comes to equipment shortages, specifically with parts for A/C units. With our sunny summer temperatures and high humidity hair days back in the state of Florida, many homeowners might have no other option than to feel the heat if or when facing A/C system issues.

Shortages of A/C parts and units have been caused by the minimal amount of copper and steel available to manufacturers, two essential components needed on the manufacturing side. It is predicted by HVAC experts and professionals that this shortage may continue for far longer than anyone has hoped, possibly lasting for several more months, at least.

To combat the existing shortage struggles, CoolToday urges homeowners to make sure they get their tune-ups sooner than later to ensure an A/C breakdown isn’t in your future. For those with an older system, specifically one that you’re unsure will make it through the summer, it is highly recommended to consider replacement options now. Avoid surprises later.

With regular maintenance, you increase the chances that your system will keep running smoothly and efficiently, inevitably avoiding A/C breakdowns in the middle of our summer heat. A system left unserviced has a higher chance of a breakdown, and you don’t want to be in the position where your part is on backorder. Regular maintenance also enables the technician to

catch small problems that can easily be fixed before turning into bigger issues and causing larger, more costly repairs.

For those needing a replacement as soon as possible, CoolToday makes it easy for homeowners to pick the best way to pay that will fit any homeowner’s budget. CoolToday offers leasing options that include all necessary maintenance, so you never have to worry about regularly scheduled tune-ups or breakdowns. Financing options are also available including payments as low as $1 a day, essentially less than a cup of coffee per day. For the traditional buyer, cash rebates are available for those who choose to pay in full.

If you know you’re on the brink of a breakdown and need a replacement soon, don’t wait because you don’t want to be without A/C when Florida temperatures are at an all-time high. Plus, you don’t want to be in the position of waiting for a replacement unit if there are no available systems in stock. Just ask yourself this simple question: “How many days this summer would I be okay having no A/C?” If your answer is between zero and none, start your research today and take care of your system before a bigger problem arises.

