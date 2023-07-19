Repetitive Work Injuries

(Naomi Chokr)

Sponsored - Many work injuries do not occur as a result of a specific event. In fact, statistics tell us that a large percentage occur as a result of months or years of repetitive work. Just because you didn’t actually feel yourself get injured does not mean that it was not the result of work.

Here are the top 10 most frequently reported worker’s compensation injuries as listed by leading insurance companies around the country:

On the Job Violent Acts – Attacks caused by office politics and other arguments have led to serious physical injuries.

Repetitive Motion Injuries – Repetitive motions such as typing and using the computer 24/7 can strain muscles and tendons causing back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome. Employee training and the use of proper ergonomic equipment can help keep these incidents low, but is lacking in many places of business.

Machine Entanglement – This type of injury usually occurs in a factory where heavy equipment and machinery are used. Clothing, shoes, fingers and hair can be pulled into industrial equipment when proper precautions are not taken. Protective equipment and attention to personal details are necessary to avoid these incidents, but are often not furnished to employees. These injuries may result in product liability as well as workers’ compensation claims.

Vehicle Accidents – Employees who drive for business purposes, particularly delivery drivers, truck drivers, visiting nurses or CNAs and salespeople are often injured in auto accidents, some of which can be fatal. Vehicle accidents often afford an injured employee the chance to pursue a workers’ compensation claim as well as a personal injury case against the at-fault driver.

Walking or Riding Into Injuries – This happens when a person accidentally runs into concrete objects either on foot or while driving equipment such as forklifts into walls, doors, cabinets, glass windows, tables or chairs. Serious head, knee, neck, back and lower extremity injuries are common results.

Falling Object Injuries – Objects that fall from shelves or are dropped by co-workers can cause very serious injuries. Closed head injuries are a typical result of this type of accident.

Reaction Injuries – These are injuries caused by slipping and tripping without falling. These incidents can cause muscle injuries, particularly to the neck, back and knees.

Falling from Heights – These type of falls invariably happen from elevated area such as roofs, ladders, and stairways. They can also be caused by slip and fall accidents or due to faulty equipment.

Slipping/Tripping – The number 2 cause of workplace injuries, this pertains to falls on wet and slippery floors or trips over objects left lying on the floor.

Overexertion Injuries – This includes injuries related to pulling, lifting, pushing, holding, carrying, and throwing activities at work. Overexertion has consistently been the number one most common workplace injury.

