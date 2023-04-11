Submit your HVAC to the Ugliest HVAC contest!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Badger Bob’s Services and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Badger Bob’s Services, visit https://badgerbobs.com/.

ABC 7 WWSB and Badger Bob’s Services present The Ugliest HVAC Contest beginning on Saturday, April 1, and ending on Sunday, April 30. The deadline for entries is Sunday, April 30th at 11:59PM.

The Promotion is open to all legal residents of Florida who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in WWSB ABC 7 viewing area.

To participate in the promotion, you may enter via our website at https://www.mysuncoast.com/page/ugliest-hvac-contest/

There will be one (1) winner randomly chosen Monday, May 1st to win a brand new complete HVAC system (RETAIL VALUE: Up to $9,500.00).

The winner will be notified via email and/or phone that same day and will be given 48 hours to claim their prize.

Submit a Photo of Your Ugly, Old, Dingy HVAC NOW!