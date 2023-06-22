When Should You Perform an Air Conditioner Upgrade?

Sponsored - Let’s face it; the Florida heat is brutal. Our houses receive high levels of direct sunshine, making it hard for some places to keep cool. If your HVAC unit is not working as efficiently as it once did, it may be time for an air conditioner upgrade.

Signs it’s time for an air conditioner upgrade

When it comes to replacing your home’s AC, there are a few items to consider:

1: Your equipment requires frequent repairs

The average ac repair bill is $350 for Florida homeowners. If your unit breaks down frequently, replacing it with something more dependable would remove the strain on your wallet. Plus, who wants to go through the hassle of calling an AC vendor every other month? Simplify your life by investing in a new unit.

2: Your equipment cools your home unevenly

Do you have a room in your home that’s hotter than the rest? Uneven cooling is a warning sign that your system is about to fail. It could take days; it could take weeks. However, as your system loses its ability to cool, the rooms furthest away from the air handler will get hotter.

3: Your unit is over 10 years old

Energy Star suggests undergoing an air conditioner upgrade if your current unit is over 10 years old. Modern systems use less energy because their high-efficiency motors reduce heat and vibration. Replacing your old unit will lower your electricity bill and cool your home faster than before.

What’s the best way to pay for an air conditioner upgrade?

When purchasing an HVAC system, financing through a financial institution is always cheaper than with a dealer. An Achieva personal loan lets you borrow money to cover major expenses, like replacing your AC. You’ll get a great APR* as well as other benefits.

Why choose an Achieva personal loan?

Low fixed interest rates, flexible terms

Choose an amount that fits your budget

Same-day approvals

No prepayment penalties

Visit www.achievacu.com/personal or call 727.431.7690 to get started.

How much money can a new HVAC system save?

The U.S. Department of Energy states that upgrading your heating and cooling unit can reduce your monthly utility bills by up to 40%. That’s a lot of savings over the course of a year.

Things to do before hiring an HVAC contractor

Before completing an air conditioner upgrade, ask your friends and family for referrals. Also, verify that the company you hire is licensed and insured. A typical air conditioner installation takes between 4 and 8 hours to complete, but considering every point noted in this article above, it will be well worth it.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. A typical unsecured fixed-rate loan financed for $5,000, with a credit score of 730, with a term of 60 months and an Annual Percentage Rate of 10.50%, would be repaid in monthly payments of $107.46. If you choose to refinance your loan with Achieva Credit Union, we may be able to reduce your APR. However, if you choose a loan term that is longer than the term left on your current loan, you will pay interest over a longer period of time and the overall cost of the loan may be higher. Rates are subject to change without notice. All loans are subject to approval. Membership qualifications apply.