Protect Your Assets During Hurricane Season

Sponsored - Hurricane season is the time when storm activities peak. Lasting from June 1 to November 30, the NOAA’s outlook predicts a 30% chance of an above-normal season in the Atlantic region. Whether you encounter a hurricane or not, preparing and protecting your assets from the storm is always wise.

Have an evacuation plan

Your most valuable assets are you and your family. Therefore, ensuring everyone is safe will be your highest priority. Before evacuating from a hurricane, determine the best route for leaving the area. Confirm your plan includes safe places to get food, gas, and rest. Lastly, verify at least one backup route for your trip. You never know if there will be needed detours due to flooding or accidents.

Protect property and vehicles

If a hurricane is expected to land your way, engage your home’s hurricane shutters. If you don’t have shutters, use plywood to protect the windows. After, secure any lightweight items in your yard that may become airborne during a storm. Last, move vehicles into your garage or away from trees, light posts, or other tall objects.

Gather important documents and contact info

Another way to prepare for hurricane season is to gather your important documents. While paper documents provide a tangible keepsake, consider extending their longevity by creating digital copies. If the original gets destroyed, at least you can use the information from the duplicate. However, remember that some administrators require using the original versions regardless.

Important paperwork includes:

· Birth certificates

· Marriage licenses

· Wills and Trusts

· Insurance policies

· Diplomas

Next, save your insurance company’s information on your phone. Also, familiarize yourself with the policy terms of your home, wind, and flood insurance. If you need to file a claim, you won’t get caught off guard by coverage limits and deductibles.

Safeguard your financial accounts

Prevent natural disaster fraud before and after the storm. Do not open or click links from suspicious emails and texts. Additionally, use caution with disaster-related phone calls or solicitors. Check out our related article for more tips on avoiding natural disaster scams.

Stay informed

Follow the social media accounts of your city’s government, the National Weather Association, and your local news channels. Consider following other important entities such as your power company, your financial institutions, hospitals, and your child’s school. The more you know during hurricane season, the more you can make effective decisions in an emergency.

