Law Offices of Jason Turchin Files Lawsuit Against The Clorox Company Over Pine-Sol Product Injury

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces the filing of a product liability lawsuit against The Clorox Company on behalf of Ms. Romero. The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County, Florida, alleges that the plaintiff suffered severe illness due to exposure to harmful bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, found in Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner.

Lawsuit Filed Against The Clorox Company For Alleged Pine-Sol Bacteria Injury

According to the complaint, the Pine-Sol Cleaner was purchased around June 2022. Ms. Romero was allegedly exposed to an unsafe amount of Pseudomonas aeruginosa while using the product, leading to severe health complications. The lawsuit alleges that the product was recalled by The Clorox Company in October 2022 due to the presence of this harmful bacteria.

"We represent victims of dangerous and defective products nationwide. We believe that one injury from a defective product is one too many," said National Product Liability Lawyer Jason Turchin. He adds, "This incident was known to The Clorox Company, yet it was not disclosed in the CPSC report."

The CPSC reported that testing identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period.

The lawsuit claims that The Clorox Company was negligent in the design, manufacture, and marketing of the Pine-Sol Cleaner, leading to the plaintiff's injuries. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin seeks compensatory damages for Ms. Romero's suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, and medical expenses. Turchin expects to add a count for punitive damages.

Florida Product Liability Law

Florida's Product Liability Law imposes strict liability against companies whose products are used as intended and injure someone. Turchin's firm has handled numerous national product liability claims, including Takata airbag injuries, Sunbeam's Crockpot Multicooker burn injuries, OneWheel claims, tire defects, electric blanket burns, defective coffee pots and more.

About Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has handled hundreds of product liability cases around the United States. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in media around the world, including CBS Evening News, Forbes, Rolling Stone and more.

