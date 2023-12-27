ALPHA® FOODS PARTNERS WITH AARDMAN ANIMATIONS ON CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET

Plant-based nugget brand teams up with iconic animation studio to promote the film's heartwarming message with its hottest selling product.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha® Foods has entered into an exclusive partnership with the Academy Award winning studio, Aardman Animations, on the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the sequel to the beloved '00 classic, Chicken Run. The film is now available around the world on Netflix and the nuggets will be in grocery stores nationwide starting in March.

As part of the partnership, Alpha will be launching its limited edition recipe of plant-based nuggets with special packaging featuring characters from the popular film franchise, along with the message: "Choose plants—No Fowl Play!"

A World Plant-Based Awards winner, Alpha's nuggets are available across the country in grocery chains including Sprouts, Albertsons, H-E-B, Vons, and Stop & Shop. The co-branded nuggets will retail between $5.99 - $6.99.

Alpha®, its sister company Fry Family Foods, and its parent company, LIVEKINDLY Collective, are committed to increasing sales and store growth, and believe this partnership is an exciting next step.

FILM SYNOPSIS

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream, a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl named Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk—this time, they're breaking in!

The film features the vocal talents of Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton and Zackary Levi.

"We think this partnership with a studio like Aardman is a tasty intersection of food and film," states Shingly Lee, Marketing Director, Alpha® Foods. "We are excited to be a part of this iconic movie franchise and we look forward to more high profile collaborations in 2024. Alpha® is committed to pushing boundaries and bringing quality and innovation to the category, and this exciting partnership is just the beginning."

ABOUT ALPHA®

Alpha® makes delicious, protein packed, 100% plant-based versions of familiar favorites that are cruelty-free, better for you, and better for the planet. With a product line that delivers a delicious meatless meal for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and everything in between, Alpha® is the one brand consumers can trust when they begin their plant-based journey. From burritos to breakfast sandwiches, from patties to our unbeatable nuggets, Alpha® has whatever you're craving so you don't have to change your diet to change your life. For more information, visit https://www.eatalphafoods.com/

