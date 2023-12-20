Stericycle Wins Two Best in Biz Awards for Sustainability

Company Recognized for Most Environmentally Responsible Company of the Year and Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by Best in Biz Awards with two sustainability awards. Stericycle was honored with a gold award for Most Environmentally Responsible Company of the Year and a silver award for Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year for its Integrated Waste Stream Solutions (IWSS).

As a Most Environmentally Responsible Company of the Year award winner, Stericycle was recognized for its holistic approach to sustainability, including its container portfolio, operational efficiencies, and strategic partnerships, as well as its Shred-it® Secure Information Destruction Services, which help support a circular paper economy. As a Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year award winner, Stericycle's IWSS service was recognized for helping healthcare organizations achieve their sustainability, compliance and cost containment goals. Offering a total waste management approach, IWSS includes training, compliance resources and regularly scheduled, data-driven program reviews, which provide customers with insights into their sustainability performance metrics.

The Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. The 13th annual program saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing a variety of industries across all regions in the U.S. and Canada.

"I'm proud that Stericycle has once again been recognized as an environmentally responsible company," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "Our award-winning solutions, such as IWSS, help our customers consolidate the management of multiple waste streams and aim to provide the resources, training and reporting needed to implement more sustainable waste management practices. In addition to working with our customers to address their environmental footprint, we are committed to reducing our own carbon footprint, optimizing operational efficiencies and establishing processes that conserve resources."

Globally in 2022, Stericycle helped customers divert 101 million pounds of plastic from landfills through the use of reusable rather than single use sharps and pharmaceutical waste containers. Additionally, Stericycle treated 1.5 billion pounds of medical waste prior to disposal, helping to protect the public from potentially harmful materials. The company also treated 38 million pounds of pharmaceutical waste prior to disposal, helping to keep active pharmaceutical ingredients out of waterways. Stericycle's information destruction solution Shred-it® also shredded and recycled one billion pounds of paper, helping safeguard customers' confidential information.

"As in years past, determining winners in some categories was a matter of selecting the very best from among the very good and came down to the smallest details," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "Each year, the judges are impressed by the innovations, growth and change emanating from the winning companies and permeating across layers of society, from their employees through clients to local and global communities."

Earlier this month, Stericycle was named a Green Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). Stericycle also received a 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year award from BIG for its MedDrop™ medication collection kiosks, which provide a convenient way for consumers to dispose of unneeded medication and aim to help reduce the impact of improperly disposed pharmaceuticals on the environment. Additionally, Stericycle's suite of Safe Community Solutions was recognized as a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards winner in the Environmental Initiatives category.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

