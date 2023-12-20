Realogic Solutions Completes Acquisition of Serempre, Bolstering a New Era of Growth and Innovation

CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogic Solutions, a software development and integration leader, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Serempre, a Bogotá, Colombia-based pioneer of technology business solutions. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies and sets the stage for further development and availability of our combined systems Integration, software development, application delivery, and solutions engineering business.

Key Highlights of the Merger:

Global Reach: The combined resources of Realogic Solutions, including our Cyprus delivery center, and Serempre will provide an extensive global reach, enabling clients to benefit from a broader spectrum of services, solutions, and resources.



Enhanced Expertise: The merger brings together talented professionals with diverse skill sets, fostering a collaborative environment that will drive innovation and excellence in systems development and integration.



Industry Leadership: The consolidated provides a broader portfolio of solutions, setting industry standards and providing clients with cost-effective approaches to meet a larger portion of their evolving needs.



Streamlined Operations: The merger will lead to optimized operational processes, ensuring efficient delivery of projects and seamless project work for clients across industries.

"The integration of Serempre marks a pivotal milestone in our dedication to advancing innovation and expanding our reach," stated David Snyder, CEO of Realogic Solutions. "This partnership fortifies our ability to leverage diverse expertise and resources, driving exceptional value for our clients and stakeholders."

"This marks a significant milestone for us. The synergy between our companies presents great potential and countless opportunities. I'm confident that with our combined strengths, we will achieve incredible success," stated Billy Camargo, Managing Director - LATAM.

About Realogic Solutions: Realogic Solutions has been a pioneer in the delivery, deployment, and integration of application software to Fortune 1000 customers, consistently delivering high-quality solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital era. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological innovation, Realogic Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for clients across industries.

About Serempre: has been a leading systems integration firm in Bogotá, Colombia, renowned for its commitment to excellence and client-centric approach. With a strong presence in the Latin American and African markets, Serempre has built a strong reputation within the tech industry. Their steadfast dedication to top-notch services and customer satisfaction has left a significant mark on numerous prominent organizations. Serempre is widely recognized as a trailblazer in technological solutions, boasting extensive expertise in custom software development. Their excellence is acknowledged not only in the Latin American market but also across more than 24 countries worldwide.

The combination of Realogic Solutions and Serempre represents a significant milestone in the companies' journeys, marking the beginning of a new chapter focused on global collaboration, innovation, and unparalleled service delivery.

