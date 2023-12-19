MetTel Partners with Talkdesk to Deliver Industry-Leading GenAI Features to Contact Center Customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel , a digital transformation and communications leader, is partnering with Talkdesk®, to integrate groundbreaking GenAI features from Talkdesk into MetTel's portfolio. This collaboration is enabling MetTel enterprise clients to test cutting-edge AI contact center capabilities in MetTel's Customer Innovation Labs.

Talkdesk recently unveiled its GenAI features, showcasing advancements in artificial intelligence within its flagship Talkdesk CX Cloud platform and Industry Experience Clouds. Talkdesk GenAI features use the power of machine learning and language models to enhance contact center efficiency and customer satisfaction.

With these features, agents and virtual agents are even more effective with real-time, precise answers to customer questions. A recent report from McKinsey found that applying GenAI to customer care functions could increase productivity by 30-45 percent.

Now, companies across industries can easily deploy, monitor, and fine-tune GenAI in the contact center with no coding experience, eliminate inaccurate and irresponsible AI use and subsequent brand risk, and create a powerful personalized experience for customers. With these features, live agents and virtual agents are even more effective with real-time, precise answers to customer questions; contact center administrators can proactively introduce automations based on trending topics, and enterprises can train and fine-tune AI models much more efficiently and comprehensively without coding experience.

MetTel's Customer Innovation Labs have a solid track record of developing AI tools to bring new insights and drive efficiencies for the public and private sector, and MetTel's use of AI in the communications industry has been acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrants for the past four consecutive years. This collaboration with Talkdesk further solidifies MetTel's commitment to innovation and positions MetTel at the forefront of AI-driven communication solutions like MetTel's Intelligent Process Automation.

MetTel's Intelligent Process Automation AI platform leverages artificial intelligence to optimize and automate communication processes for businesses. With a focus on improving network performance and the customer experience, MetTel's Intelligent Process Automation addresses 100% of network incidents, accelerating time to resolution with or without human intervention. In addition, MetTel has applied its award-winning AI Engine for Customer Service to expedite and improve responses to customers reaching out for support.

"Artificial Intelligence is transforming the way businesses communicate and operate. At MetTel, we believe in the power of AI to drive innovation and productivity, streamline processes, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers," said Ed Fox, MetTel CTO. "Our partnership with Talkdesk and the integration of GenAI features into our platform exemplify our commitment to staying at the forefront of AI advancements."

"The compatibility of Talkdesk's GenAI features with MetTel's existing AI capabilities creates a powerful synergy," said Chad Haydar, SVP Americas Channel, Talkdesk. "MetTel is an established AI leader in the communications industry, and we are thrilled to be able to work with MetTel to bring these powerful solutions to MetTel's customers. Together, we are well-positioned to provide customers with unparalleled AI-driven communication solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction."

