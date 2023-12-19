Arbital Health Announces Esteemed Leadership Team and Advisory Board Accelerating Shift to Value-Based Care

Healthcare experts and leaders, including former health policy makers, will transform value-based contracting

Arbital Health is the first company launched by Shaper Capital, led by former CEO of Datavant and LiveRamp

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbital Health, a technology startup focused on accelerating the healthcare industry's transition to value-based care, today announced its leadership team and advisors. Arbital Health announced its launch in November 2023 to solve the problem of misaligned incentives in healthcare. By creating a neutral, 3rd party utility that enables all market participants to better design, measure, and adjudicate value-based care contracts, the company will accelerate the $1 trillion shift to value-based care in the US healthcare system.

Arbital Health (PRNewswire)

"These leaders bring a combination of healthcare expertise, technology leadership, and passion to improve healthcare."

Arbital today announced its leadership team made up of experienced healthcare and technology leaders.

Executive Leadership Team:

Brian M. Overstreet , CEO - Brian has built a 20-year leadership career in healthcare data and analytics as the successful founder and CEO of Advera Health Analytics and Sagient Research.

Jesica Freeman , Chief Product Officer - Jesica is a proven leader with a demonstrated history in product development, marketing, and the effective launch of digital health platforms, as well as real-world data and analytics. She was previously the SVP of Product and Marketing at TriNetX and Director of Product & Solutions at Cardinal Health.

James Arra, Chief Commercial Officer - James has a distinguished career scaling SaaS technology company. He was previously President & Chief Commercial Officer at LiveRamp where he scaled revenue from $10 mm to over $450 mm.

Takashi Yonebayashi, Interim Chief Technology Officer via Shaper Capital - Takashi is a recognized software and data technology leader, having served as the CTO at SafeGraph and CTO at LiveRamp

Eric Chin , Head of IT & Security - Eric has built and maintained secure data rich environments for the healthcare industry as the Head of Assurance and Head of IT at Datavant.

Kate Kruizenga, Head of Business Operations - Kate is a proven people and operations leader in technology and healthcare. She was previously VP of People and Operations at Parallel Domain and Head of Strategy & Operations for Business Development at Dropbox.

Arbital Health is currently hiring for key roles in technology, product, marketing, sales, finance and more. For more information on open positions, please visit https://www.arbitalhealth.com/#careers.

To support the management team in its mission to solve incentive misalignment in healthcare, Arbital Health has also assembled an exemplary Senior Advisory Board.

Senior Advisory Board:

David Shulkin, MD - Former Secretary of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; President & CEO, Beth Israel Medical Center

Michael Tansey - Former CEO Thomson Scientific & Healthcare; Former CEO, Jobson Medical Information; Former Chairman, Advera Health Analytics

Andrew von Eschenbach, MD - Former Commissioner of the FDA; Former Director of the National Cancer Institute, President Samaritan Health Initiatives

Aneesh Chopra - Former Chief Technology Officer of the United States , Co-Founder & President, CareJourney Co-Founder, Hunch Analytics

Gaurav Singal , MD - Board of Advisors, Harvard Medical School (HST); Attending Physician, Brigham and Women's; Senior Advisor, Datavant; Senior Advisor, Google Ventures (GV); Senior Advisor, Sixth Street

Nilay Shah , PhD - Managing Director, Health Analytics & Innovation, Delta Air Lines: Professor, Mayo Clinic

Brad Diephuis, MD - Chief Business Officer, Thyme Care; Former Senior Advisor, CMS Innovation Center

"The U.S. healthcare system faces challenges related to diminished quality, subpar patient experience, high cost, and poor outcomes," said Brian M. Overstreet, President & CEO of Arbital Health. "We believe this can be solved through value-based care. But industry stakeholders today are held back by the difficulties inherent in designing, measuring, and adjudicating value-based contracts. We're excited to launch Arbital Health to address this challenge and solve what we believe is the biggest problem in healthcare today."

"A key first step in building Arbital Health was assembling an all-star management team and advisory board," said Travis May, CEO of Shaper Capital and Chairman of Arbital Health. "Under Brian's leadership, we are building the team necessary to solve the most fundamental underlying challenge of the US healthcare system, ultimately rewarding better patient care and outcome."

About Arbital Health

Arbital Health's vision is to become the neutral 3rd party adjudicator of outcomes-based contracts, unlocking and accelerating the $1 trillion shift to Value-Based Care in the U.S. healthcare system. We aspire to be the trusted umpire adjudicating every outcome-based contract in healthcare, whether contracts are between life sciences companies and payers, payers and providers, or employers and digital health companies. We will make it simple to adjudicate contracts and unlock the trillion-dollar shift to value-based care in America. In doing so, we will help to solve healthcare's biggest problem. For more information, and to explore career opportunities available, visit Arbital Health at https://www.arbitalhealth.com or follow on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arbital Health