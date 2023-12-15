World Economic Forum recognises Tata Power subsidiary TPRMG as people-positive accelerator of clean energy adoption in rural India

NEW DELHI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TP Renewable Microgrid (TPRMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power- one of India's largest integrated power companies, is proud to announce that its innovative Renewable Microgrid initiative has been featured in the World Economic Forum's report on "Using a People-Positive Approach to Accelerate the Scale-up of Clean Power: A C-Suite Guide for Community Engagement." This report was released at the recently concluded 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).

The report emphasized on a people-positive approach to accelerate the shift to clean power, ensuring broader benefits for society, the economy, and the environment by actively involving communities in the transition.

Featuring TP Renewable Microgrid in the white paper underscores the company's dedication to sustainable development in rural India. Its success in cross-sectoral collaboration aligns seamlessly with the paper's emphasis on community partnerships, illustrating how industry leaders can collaborate effectively with local populations for mutual benefit.

TPRMG has been instrumental in bringing clean electricity to rural India. The initiative has successfully commissioned renewable microgrids in 200 villages in northwest India, impacting around 300,000 lives. Serving a consumer base of about 21,000, these microgrids have saved over 3 million litres of diesel and reduced more than 8,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Dr Praveer Sinha CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "We are privileged to set up Renewable Microgrids for providing clean energy in rural India. We are committed to advancing India's renewable energy initiatives through innovative micro enterprise solutions in rural areas".

The project's approach is centered around shared value creation, with a strong focus on community engagement. By collaborating with various stakeholders, including social influencers, governments, local communities, and technology innovators, TP Renewable Microgrid has developed solutions that address the specific needs of each community. This has resulted in the seamless installation, operation, and maintenance of projects, while also delivering economic, environmental, and social benefits to local communities.

This case study spotlights TP Renewable Microgrid, delivering clean energy and driving socio-economic development in rural India. It aligns with India's goal of transitioning to sustainable, community-focused energy solutions, showcasing the power sector's capacity for reliable and clean power in traditionally fossil-dependent communities.

Through these efforts, Tata Power is not just providing clean energy but also fostering socio-economic development in rural communities.

