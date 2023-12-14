TEAMSTERS EXPAND DHL-CVG STRIKE OVER UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICES

Thousands of DHL Teamsters Honor Picket Lines

HERBON, Ky., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 100 on strike against DHL Express at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) have expanded their picket lines to numerous locations nationwide.

On December 7, DHL walked away from the bargaining table in an attempt to slow-walk negotiations until January, leaving Local 100 with no choice but to launch an unfair labor practice strike over the holiday season.

Teamster members from Boston to Los Angeles have stood in solidarity with Local 100, refusing to cross the picket lines established by CVG workers at various DHL locations across the United States.

"The choice to honor our picket lines by Teamsters across the country shows what solidarity and unity are all about," said Ryan Doyen, a Ramp Agent at CVG and a member of Local 100. "Our unfair labor practice strike was necessary because DHL treats us like we are pieces of equipment. At the end of the day, we are human beings, and we deserve respect in our workplace."

1,100 DHL Teamsters working at CVG are fighting for similar standards and the same safe working conditions enjoyed by other DHL Teamsters nationwide.

"Teamsters across the country have honored our picket lines and demonstrated an impressive display of solidarity," said Bill Davis, President of Local 100. "As pickets expand to even more cities in the coming days, DHL will feel the pain even more profoundly. Instead of playing games, I strongly recommend that DHL rectify their unfair labor practices, return to the bargaining table, and begin negotiating with us in good faith immediately."

