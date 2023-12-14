Ready and thrilling: In a gorgeous and growing area of Texas, top ranch agents offer a unique property with multiple homes, multiple lakes and multiple geese, ducks and deer

Ready and thrilling: In a gorgeous and growing area of Texas, top ranch agents offer a unique property with multiple homes, multiple lakes and multiple geese, ducks and deer

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to offer Sandy Oaks Ranch, a unique and turnkey opportunity in Fannin County for the discerning ranch buyer.

The ideal idyll: Sandy Oaks Ranch in Bonham, Texas, features more than 180+/- acres of native woodland, a barndominium, shop/office, manager’s house, stocked lakes, native grasses and abundant wildlife. 3181 Farm To Market Road 274 is offered for $7,100,000 by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group of Dallas-based Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. (PRNewswire)

Top Texas ranch agents offer a unique property with multiple homes, multiple lakes and multiple geese, ducks and deer

Less than an hour northeast of Dallas and just a few miles north of Bonham, the conveniently located ranch is just 15 minutes from the new Bois d'Arc Lake — the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years — and just south of the Red River. A perfect family retreat or compound, the well-maintained ranch features more than 180+/- acres of native woodland, a beautifully appointed barndominium and shop/office, a well-appointed manager's house, water wells, stocked lakes, six stock tanks, excellent native grasses, improved grasses for hay, excellent wildlife habitats and well-maintained roads throughout.

The ranch house/barndominium offers three bedrooms and three baths, plus open living areas and beautiful porches that overlook the property. Connected to the house via a breezeway and covered parking is a large office/game room, with a half bath and shop area. The manager's house offers three bedrooms and two baths.

An ideal combination of flatland prairie and gently rolling pastures, the land and vegetation are remarkably diverse, with native woodland, soft-shell pecan trees, 60+/- acres of native switchgrass, 170+/- acres of farmland in production for wheat and soybeans and 55+/- acres in production for hay. Water is abundant on the ranch, with generous frontage on Sandy Creek and two lakes, which provide excellent fishing and wildlife habitat.

The pursuits are plentiful here. The ranch offers a professional-grade skeet range, a rifle-and-pistol range and trails throughout. There is excellent wetland habitat and trees and vegetation for native Texas wildlife. An active wildlife-management plan, guided by a wildlife biologist, has resulted in excellent white-tailed deer, hogs, duck and geese, plus an abundance of bird life.

Bonham, Texas, is in northwestern Fannin County, in the heart of the Oaks and Prairies Ecoregion, and offers numerous shops, groceries and supplies. The region has become a very high-growth area thanks to the opening of the nearly 17,000-acre Bois d'Arc Lake, which is filling now and will offer boating, trophy-bass fishing and much more.

Sandy Oaks Ranch, at 3181 Farm To Market Road 274 in Bonham, is offered for $7,100,000. For photos, details and more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO LISTING

LINK TO VIDEO

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty