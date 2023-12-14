Alaska Airlines begins flying nine new routes to popular vacation spots

We're now boarding new nonstop international flights to the Bahamas and Guatemala along with all-new service between Las Vegas and Mexico and Palm Springs-New York JFK

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as the holiday travel season gets into full swing, Alaska Airlines is celebrating the start of nine new nonstop routes to a mix of popular leisure destinations, including our first-ever flights to the Bahamas and Guatemala; new service between Las Vegas and two cities in Mexico; and a much-desired seasonal flight connecting Palm Springs and New York City.

Travel demand remains strong for flyers who want to recharge and relax, maybe even try someplace new – whether it's a short flight along the West Coast or heading to an incredible international getaway that's not too far from home.

"There's something for everyone in our roster of new flights – from amazing beaches to snowy mountains, big city buzz to tranquil deserts," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "We're also now flying our guests to countries we've never served before as we increase our international service. The Bahamas off the coast of South Florida offer pristine islands and turquoise waters, and Guatemala in Central America excites with adventure, history and culture."

Bahamas bound from Los Angeles and Seattle

Our new flights to the Bahamas are a first for us to the Caribbean nation. From two of our West Coast gateways – Los Angeles and Seattle – we now fly nonstop to Nassau, the heart of the Bahamas. From there, one of our global partners Bahamasair can whisk our guests to the country's idyllic out islands and beyond on flights purchased directly at alaskaair.com. Our convenient morning departures from both Los Angeles and Seattle arrive in Nassau in the late afternoon. Our new service to Nassau is our 101st nonstop destination from our hometown airport in Seattle.

We're growing in Latin America with new service to Guatemala

We're expanding where we fly in Latin America with the addition of daily, year-round service between Los Angeles and Guatemala City, Guatemala – another all-new international destination for us. From our hub in Los Angeles, we have the most flights to the most destinations across Latin America of any carrier, which includes up to 18 daily flights this winter to 12 cities throughout the region.

New Las Vegas flights to Mexico and San Luis Obispo

Las Vegas becomes a new Alaska gateway to two of Mexico's most popular destinations from the West Coast: Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. Both flights depart Las Vegas late in the morning for midday arrival. Our new daily seasonal flight between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas allows for connectivity with additional routes in our network and now offers an easy connection to Mexico for our guests along California's Central Coast.

A convenient nonstop between Palm Springs and New York JFK

Our guests in Southern California are eager for more nonstops to the East Coast and we're ready to take them there. This seasonal flight connects the Big Apple with sunny deserts. Our convenient morning departure from New York allows flyers to arrive around lunchtime in Palm Springs – refreshed and ready to get out and soak in the sun. Alaska has more flights to Palm Springs than any other airline.

We've added new flights in Orange County

We're now flying new daily seasonal routes between Orange County in Southern California to both Bozeman and Tucson. Bozeman offers access to wintertime adventures in Montana, and Tucson offers plenty of desert sunshine and warmth in Arizona.

New starts of service

Route Start Date End Date Frequency Aircraft Los Angeles-Guatemala City Dec. 14 Year-round Daily 737 Los Angeles-Nassau Dec. 15 Year-round 4x weekly until

April 15 then

1x weekly 737 Seattle-Nassau Dec. 15 April 14, 2024 3x weekly 737 Las Vegas-San Luis Obispo Dec. 14 April 15, 2024 Daily E175 Las Vegas-Puerto Vallarta Dec. 14 April 14, 2024 4x weekly E175 Las Vegas-Cabo San Lucas Dec. 15 April 15, 2024 4x weekly E175 Palm Springs-New York JFK Dec. 14 May 15, 2024 Daily 737 Orange County-Bozeman Dec. 14 April 15, 2024 Daily E175 Orange County-Tucson Dec. 14 April 15, 2024 Daily E175

Our flights on mainline aircraft and regional jets offer a three-class cabin. First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. With our award-winning service, our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors and various beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers.

For inflight entertainment, our guests can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows streamed to their devices. Our flights are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections. Our mainline flights also offer power outlets at every seat to charge devices.

